Police attack demo at Shabagh protesting fuel oil price hike

The student organisations brought out their pre-scheduled programme from Dhaka University's Teachers Student Center (TSC) area at around 5:45pm over the recent hike in fuel oil prices.
The agitated students gathered at the footpath near the Shabagh intersection, after parading Shabagh and Kathaban intersections with procession.
At the end of the rally, the police started to charge batons indiscriminately on the protesters that left 20 leaders and activists injured, claimed the demonstrators.
Later, the students marched toward Raju Memorial Sculpture held a protest rally there.
Anik Roy, a central vice president of a faction of Chhatra Union, said police attacked the demonstrators without any provocation. At least 20 injured activists were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, he added.
Anik said they would bring out a procession from Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen on Monday afternoon, protesting the attack by police and would announce a tougher movement.
The police attack was allegedly led by Ramna division police's additional deputy commissioner Harun-or-Rashid who drew huge flak for slapping a police constable during a clash between Dhaka College students and traders of the New Market area in April.
ADC Harun, however, denied the allegation of carrying out the attack on the students.
“The allegation of attack is untrue. Police did not attack them rather they attacked police,” Harun told Prothom Alo. When asked, if any cops were injured, he hung up the phone.