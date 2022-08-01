Haji Salim's leave-to-appeal petition's hearing 23 Oct

The Appellate Division on Monday set 23 October to conduct the hearing on the leave-to-appeal petition of Awami League (AL) lawmaker Haji Salim against the High Court (HC) verdict upholding the 10 years of imprisonment in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth beyond known sources.

At the same time, the bail petition of Haji Salim has been enlisted in their cause list. A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Hasan Foyes Siddique passed the order.