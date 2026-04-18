Scriptwriters gather in Dhaka for workshop to promote gender-sensitive storytelling

Prominent scriptwriters and entertainment media professionals gathered in Dhaka on Saturday for a day-long workshop aimed at promoting gender-sensitive narratives in Bangladesh’s entertainment industry.

The event, titled “Workshop on Gender Sensitive Script Writing,” focused on sensitising scriptwriters on developing inclusive and responsible storytelling.

The workshop was organised under the “Shomotay Tarunno: Youth for Equality” project, a four-year initiative jointly implemented by Plan International Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation Trust, with support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and in collaboration with Television Playwrights Association of Bangladesh.