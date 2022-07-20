Why not directives to issue gazette: HC

Earlier on 22 June, 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court, including lawyer Md Asad Uddin, filed a writ petition with the HC seeking directives over declaring Kazi Nazrul Islam as 'National Poet'.
In the hearing, lawyer Asad Uddin represented the writ while assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan stood for the state.
Asad Uddin said to Prothom Alo, "All people, including children, know that Kazi Nazrul Islam is our national poet. But the reality is – the announcement has no state recognition. It is just orally established. Therefore, the writ was filed to publish a gazette over the issue."