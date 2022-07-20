City

Declaring Kazi Nazrul as 'National Poet'

Why not directives to issue gazette: HC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The High Court (HC) issued a rule asking why the directives won't be given to publish a gazette declaring poet Kazi Nazrul Islam as 'National Poet'.

A HC court bench comprising justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel came up with this rule in the primary hearing against a writ petition.

Cultural affairs secretary, Bangla academy director general, Nazrul Institute executive director were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Earlier on 22 June, 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court, including lawyer Md Asad Uddin, filed a writ petition with the HC seeking directives over declaring Kazi Nazrul Islam as 'National Poet'.

In the hearing, lawyer Asad Uddin represented the writ while assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan stood for the state.

Asad Uddin said to Prothom Alo, "All people, including children, know that Kazi Nazrul Islam is our national poet. But the reality is – the announcement has no state recognition. It is just orally established. Therefore, the writ was filed to publish a gazette over the issue."

Read more from City
Post Comment