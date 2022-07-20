Why not directives to issue gazette: HC

The High Court (HC) issued a rule asking why the directives won't be given to publish a gazette declaring poet Kazi Nazrul Islam as 'National Poet'.

A HC court bench comprising justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel came up with this rule in the primary hearing against a writ petition.

Cultural affairs secretary, Bangla academy director general, Nazrul Institute executive director were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.