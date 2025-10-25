Youth tries to save autorickshaw despite risk of being stabbed, video goes viral
A young man is seen hanging from the back of a moving CNG-run autorickshaw. Two men inside the vehicle are trying to stab him from both sides with knives. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
It is believed that the man hanging from the back is the autorickshaw driver, while the two inside were attempting to hijack his vehicle. The exact time and location of the incident have not yet been confirmed.
In the video, the young man is seen standing on the rear bumper of the autorickshaw, holding onto the plastic cover of its roof. The two men inside try to attack him with sharp weapons and push him off. Still, the young man makes a desperate attempt to climb into the vehicle. The scene was recorded on a mobile phone by a passenger of a bus following behind.
The video was posted on Facebook by Nazir Uddin Shah, a passenger of a Cox’s Bazar-bound bus, around 2:30am on 23 October. He claimed that the incident took place on the Dhaka–Chattogram Highway in Madanpur, Bandar upazila of Narayanganj, around 12:20am that night. After it was posted, the video quickly went viral on Facebook and other platforms.
Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehdi told Prothom Alo, “We have seen the viral video, but no formal complaint has been filed yet. Efforts are underway to identify the location and uncover the full incident.”
A police source said the incident likely took place in the Madanpur area of the highway between 1:00am on 23 October and 5:00am on 24 October.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have stood on the rear bumper while the hijackers were trying to seize his autorickshaw.
Bandar police station inspector Mohammad Anisur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “We have seen the video. It is believed that the incident occurred somewhere between Madanpur and Langalbandh. The matter is under investigation.”