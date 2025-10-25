Youth tries to save autorickshaw despite risk of being stabbed, video goes viral

A young man is seen hanging from the back of a moving CNG-run autorickshaw. Two men inside the vehicle are trying to stab him from both sides with knives. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

It is believed that the man hanging from the back is the autorickshaw driver, while the two inside were attempting to hijack his vehicle. The exact time and location of the incident have not yet been confirmed.

In the video, the young man is seen standing on the rear bumper of the autorickshaw, holding onto the plastic cover of its roof. The two men inside try to attack him with sharp weapons and push him off. Still, the young man makes a desperate attempt to climb into the vehicle. The scene was recorded on a mobile phone by a passenger of a bus following behind.