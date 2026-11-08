Several crude bombs explode in succession near DU’s TSC, 2 detained
Several crude bombs exploded in succession in the area of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University on Sunday evening.
Students and people present at the scene detained two men on suspicion of their involvement in the incident. They were later taken to Shahbagh police station.
Earlier, another cocktail bomb exploded in front of the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.
Witnesses said the two men attempted to flee after detonating several cocktail bombs in the TSC area. They were detained while trying to escape through the area adjacent to the metro rail station. People present at the scene then beat them up.
It was not immediately known whether anyone had been injured in the explosions. The identities of the two detainees were also not immediately available.