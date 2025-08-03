Dhaka to see traffic pressure with rallies, 2 exams, alternate routes suggested
Dhaka is expected to experience significant traffic congestion today (Sunday) due to three major gatherings and two important public examinations. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, are holding separate rallies in the capital — the NCP at the Central Shaheed Minar and Chhatra Dal at Shahbagh.
Meanwhile, a cultural event by the Saimum Shilpigosthi is also ongoing at Suhrawardy Udyan.
In addition, HSC and BCS exams are being held at various centres across Dhaka on Sunday. In light of these events, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special instructions to manage traffic and urged the public to avoid the Shahbagh crossing.
Authorities have requested HSC and BCS examinees to leave for their exam centres well in advance. Security measures have been strengthened around the two political rallies, with increased checkpoints across key areas of the city.
Rally Schedule and Locations
From 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Chhatra Dal will hold a “Student Rally” at Shahbagh to mark the first anniversary of the July–August mass uprising, as well as the month of mourning and victory.
The NCP will hold its public rally from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Central Shaheed Minar, calling for the formal declaration and adoption of the “July Proclamation and Charter.”
Separately, the cultural organisation Saimum Shilpigosthi is holding its “July Jagoron” cultural festival at Suhrawardy Udyan, running daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm from 1–4 August.
Suggested Alternative Routes
According to a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali on Saturday, large crowds are expected in and around Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan, and the Central Shaheed Minar due to these rallies and events. As a result, traffic through Shahbagh crossing will be restricted. City residents have been strongly advised to use alternative routes.
Vehicles coming from the north via Sonargaon Crossing or Banglamotor Crossing should avoid Shahbagh and instead take a left from Hotel Intercontinental, using Hare Road or Minto Road.
Vehicles from Science Lab Crossing via Elephant Road should avoid Shahbagh by turning right at Katabon and using Nilkhet or Palashi, or turning left toward Hatirpool and proceeding through Banglamotor Link Road.
Vehicles approaching via High Court Kadam Fountain Crossing should bypass Shahbagh by continuing straight from Matsya Bhaban via Hare Road or Shahid Captain Monsur Ali Sarani (Moghbazar Road).
Vehicles from Kakrail Mosque Crossing heading north should go straight from Matsa Bhaban toward Gulistan or Dhaka University instead of turning toward Shahbagh.
Traffic from Nilkhet or Doel Chattar should avoid Shahbagh by turning around at TSC or Raju Sculpture Crossing, continuing via Doel Chattar or Nilkhet.
Heightened Security Measures
In anticipation of the two rallies, security across the capital has been ramped up. Both organisations have been instructed by their respective leadership to remain alert and ensure no third party infiltrates the events to cause disorder or sabotage.
According to DMP sources, special attention has been directed toward the TSC area, which lies between the two rally venues. Checkpoints have been set up, and police at all levels have been ordered to remain on high alert starting this morning.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Rezaul Karim, told Prothom Alo that additional police forces have been deployed not only in Dhaka but across the country to prevent any disruptive activities. In addition to regular patrols, monitoring of social media activity has also been intensified.