Dhaka to see traffic pressure with rallies, 2 exams, alternate routes suggested

Dhaka is expected to experience significant traffic congestion today (Sunday) due to three major gatherings and two important public examinations. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and the BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal, are holding separate rallies in the capital — the NCP at the Central Shaheed Minar and Chhatra Dal at Shahbagh.

Meanwhile, a cultural event by the Saimum Shilpigosthi is also ongoing at Suhrawardy Udyan.

In addition, HSC and BCS exams are being held at various centres across Dhaka on Sunday. In light of these events, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued special instructions to manage traffic and urged the public to avoid the Shahbagh crossing.

Authorities have requested HSC and BCS examinees to leave for their exam centres well in advance. Security measures have been strengthened around the two political rallies, with increased checkpoints across key areas of the city.