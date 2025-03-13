DMP bans protest, rally at secretariat, Shahbagh, few other spots
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday imposed a ban on all types of rallies, public gathering and procession in the areas near the secretariat, chief adviser’s official residence, state guest house Jamuna, Shahbagh intersection, Kakrail intersection and Minto Road in the capital city.
DMP headquarters issued a notification in this regard today.
DMP commissioner SM Sazzat Ali signed the notification.
According to the notification, DMP imposed the ban as per section 29 of DMP ordinance until the next order in this regard.