Fire at Lalbagh factory, eight fire service units at work

Khaleda Yesmin, duty officer at fire service told Prothom Alo at around 12:45pm that the fire broke out at a plastic factory at Debidwar Ghat in Chawkbazar of Lalbagh at around 12:00pm. Later, the fire spread at an adjacent restaurant.

She further said eight fire fighting units from Lalbagh, Sadarghat and fire service’s headquarters reached the spot. The fire is yet to be brought under control, she added.

Nothing about the origin of fire and whether anyone sustained injuries could be known immediately, fire service said.