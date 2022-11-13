Samson H Chowdhury's wife passes away

She is the mother of Square Group incumbent chairman Samuel S Chowdhury, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited vice chairman Ratna Patra and managing director Tapan Chowdhury and Square Toiletries managing director Anjan Chowdhury.
The chief executive officer of Mediacom Limited Ajoy Kumar Kundu told Prothom Alo that square mother Anita Chowdhury died of old-age complications today, Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in 2020, in an interview with Prothom Alo, Tapan Chowdhury said his mother was the command-in-chief of their family after the demise of his father, Samson H Chowdhury, on 5 January in 2012 in Singapore.
He said, "I talk to her twice a day if I cannot meet her. I go to Baridhara [in Dhaka] every Friday and gossip with my mother. She still cooks and sends meals to me in the afternoon."
Square Group started its business with medicine in 1958. Then it extended businesses to eight sectors -- health service, consumer goods, clothes, media, TV, ICT, security service, bank and insurance, helicopter and agro products. Now, the group has 20 business entities.