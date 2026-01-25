JICA, Milestone School organise sports festival to support students’ emotional recovery
Following the success of the Peace Flower Essay Contest last year, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has organised a Sports Festival at the --- campus of Milestone School and College today, Sunday, 25 January, 2026, reports a press release.
This therapeutic and community-strengthening event was co-hosted by Milestone School and College, with the support of Japan’s MUFG Bank and Ekmattra Society, to help students heal emotionally and reconnect with school life after the traumatic experience of the tragic jet crash, which deeply shook the students, teachers, and the entire nation.
National cricket icon Mushfiqur Rahim attended the event, held from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm, as the special guest. His presence drew excitement among students and teachers alike, offering a moment of inspiration at a time when the school community had been striving to recover.
Milestone School has been struggling to recover from the emotional shock of the tragic plane crash that profoundly impacted students, teachers, and families alike. In the months following the incident, around 100 students became irregular in attendance, and the school saw a significant decline in students’ attachment to school life.
While counselling support has been provided, JICA and partners recognised the need for a shared, uplifting experience that could help children overcome the trauma and replace painful memories with positive ones.
Keeping that objective in mind, the event aimed to restore resilience and joyful engagement among Milestone School students through a sports-based healing intervention that features different games and activities, including cricket, encouraging participation, teamwork, and fostering a sense of togetherness.
This initiative strengthened JICA’s partnership with Milestone School and College as a model for holistic child development in times of crisis.
The presence of Mushfiqur Rahim added special meaning to the occasion. A proud alumnus of the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), he represents the exemplary journey from grassroots sports to national achievement, offering students a source of hope and inspiration to rebuild their confidence.
JICA has long worked closely with BKSP, dispatching nearly 30 Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers in the field of sports over the years. His appearance underscored JICA’s continued commitment to supporting sports development and youth empowerment in Bangladesh.
More than 1,300 students, including participants and spectators, took part in the festival. Beyond the games themselves, the day offered students a chance to laugh together, support their peers, and reimagine their school as a safe and joyful space.