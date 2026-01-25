JICA, Milestone School organise sports festival to support students’ emotional recovery

Following the success of the Peace Flower Essay Contest last year, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has organised a Sports Festival at the --- campus of Milestone School and College today, Sunday, 25 January, 2026, reports a press release.

This therapeutic and community-strengthening event was co-hosted by Milestone School and College, with the support of Japan’s MUFG Bank and Ekmattra Society, to help students heal emotionally and reconnect with school life after the traumatic experience of the tragic jet crash, which deeply shook the students, teachers, and the entire nation.