Khamenei was killed in violation of int’l law: Bangladesh
Expressing profound sorrow at reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the attack was carried out in violation of international law.
“The government is saddened to learn that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in a targeted attack which is a violation of international law and norms,” the foreign ministry said.
The statement was issued today, Monday, in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one day after reports emerged that Ali Khamenei had been killed in strikes conducted by Israel and the United States.
The ministry also extended its heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people of Iran in their time of grief.
Last Saturday, Israel and the US jointly carried out aerial strikes in Iran. On Sunday, Iranian authorities acknowledged that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior defence officials, had been killed in the attack.
In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not name any country as responsible for the attack, but emphasised that Bangladesh does not believe any crisis can be resolved through conflict. Rather, it stated, dialogue conducted with mutual respect and in adherence to international law remains the only path to a solution.
‘30 bombs’ dropped to kill Khamenei
Following the strikes by Israel and the United States, Iran launched missile attacks targeting the US military bases in several West Asian countries.
The foreign ministry had condemned those attacks in a separate press release on Sunday.
In that statement as well, no country was named as the aggressor, but Bangladesh denounced violations of sovereignty in West Asian nations including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.