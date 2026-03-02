Khamenei was killed in violation of int’l law: Bangladesh

The statement was issued today, Monday, in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one day after reports emerged that Ali Khamenei had been killed in strikes conducted by Israel and the United States.

The ministry also extended its heartfelt condolences to the brotherly people of Iran in their time of grief.

Last Saturday, Israel and the US jointly carried out aerial strikes in Iran. On Sunday, Iranian authorities acknowledged that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior defence officials, had been killed in the attack.