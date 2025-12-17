RAB seizes firearms used in shooting of Osman Hadi from Narsingdi, one arrested
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered the firearms and ammunition used in the shooting at Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Osman Hadi and arrested an individual in this connection from Narsingdi district.
The recovery was made from Taruar Beel, located in front of Molla's house in the Taruar area under Narsingdi Sadar Police Station on 16 December. According to RAB sources, the recovered items include two foreign-made pistols, two magazines, one toy pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition.
The weapons were reportedly dumped in the water following the incident.
In connection with the case, RAB arrested Md. Faisal, 25.
Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the incident.
RAB earlier on 15 December arrested a close aide of prime accussed Faisal Karim Masud in connection with the broad daylight assassination attempt on Osman Hadi in the city's Paltan area on Friday.
The arrestee is Md Kabir, said a RAB press release issued last night.
Earlier, RAB detained Masud's wife Samia, his friend Monika and his brother-in-law Shipu in connection with the shooting of Hadi.
Sharif Osman Hadi, also an aspiring candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, was shot on Friday.
Hadi was taken to Singapore for advanced medical treatment by an air ambulance that departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 01:55pm on Monday.