RAB seizes firearms used in shooting of Osman Hadi from Narsingdi, one arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered the firearms and ammunition used in the shooting at Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Osman Hadi and arrested an individual in this connection from Narsingdi district.

The recovery was made from Taruar Beel, located in front of Molla's house in the Taruar area under Narsingdi Sadar Police Station on 16 December. According to RAB sources, the recovered items include two foreign-made pistols, two magazines, one toy pistol and 41 rounds of ammunition.

The weapons were reportedly dumped in the water following the incident.

In connection with the case, RAB arrested Md. Faisal, 25.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the incident.