Signal No 3: Launch operations suspended on 6 routes in Bhola

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended all launch services on six key internal routes in Bhola for Saturday due to inclement weather.

Due to the impact of seasonal monsoon wind the coastal island district experienced overcast skies and intermittent heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

With the sea turning rough, the maritime ports have been advised to hoist Local Warning Signal No. 3.

Hundred of commuters have been left stranded and are facing hardships.

Many desperate travelers are resorting to crossing the turbulent Meghna River in unauthorised and unsafe trawlers, particularly along the Ilisha–Lakshmipur route, raising serious concerns of potential accidents.