Beyond Aminbazar in Savar, along the Dhaka–Aricha Highway, stands Salehpur Bridge over the Turag River. The approach roads at both ends of the bridge extend far into the river’s boundaries. At the foot of the bridge, the river is struggling to flow through what has become a narrow canal.

On 6 August, a walk along the site revealed that the approach roads encroaching on the river stretched for a total of 160 paces, or approximately 250 feet. This means that at least that much of the river’s width has been filled in across the two ends.

Seen from above through a drone, it looks as though someone has squeezed the river in their fist. The bridge has been shortened to just 59 paces, while silt is accumulating upstream and gradually filling the river. Downstream of the bridge, the river widens again as it flows towards the Buriganga.

Kanu Mia, a resident of Salehpur village, fishes in those waters. Standing on the bank, the elderly man said, “Ever since the bridge was built, the river has become narrower. They have killed the river here with this bridge.”

Signs of the river’s death are clear on one side of the bridge. There, houses and brick kilns have sprung up on land reclaimed from the river, which has been filled with silt and rubbish.