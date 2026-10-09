Three women barred from travelling abroad describe what happened at the airport

Another woman stated that she had been working as a trainer and treasurer at BIMS since 2023. According to her account, she went to the airport on 8 August with two colleagues to travel to Nepal.

After collecting their boarding passes, they entered the terminal and submitted their passports and other documents for verification at a desk. They were then moved to an adjacent desk before all three women were taken to an office.

She said the police officers in the office kept her to one side and questioned the other two women. At one point, an officer called the father of one of the women and asked her to step outside.

The woman alleged that they had valid travel documents, but officers asked irrelevant questions without properly checking them. She also said officers made inappropriate remarks after seeing the details of a Nepali person in their hotel booking.

Later, a police officer called out their names. The women thought this meant they would finally be allowed to travel. She asked the officer where they were being taken. He replied that the three of them would be escorted out through the arrivals terminal.

When they asked why they were being sent out, the officer allegedly said they were not being allowed to travel because they were unmarried.

The woman said they were not given any written document when they were escorted out. Even outside, she repeatedly insisted that they would not leave the terminal premises. The officer then allegedly warned them that they would face problems if they stayed there.