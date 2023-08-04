Police constable dies from gunshot in Panchagarh: Police

A police constable tragically died after allegedly shooting himself in the throat with his own rifle in front of the Sonali Bank police box in Panchagarh town, as reported by a police official who quoted his colleagues, UNB reports.
The deceased has been identified as Firoj Ahmed, 27, son of Abu Sayeed from Dinajpur's Nawabganj upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchagarh Sadar Police Station, Abdul Latif Mia, stated that Firoj had joined the Panchagarh Sonali Bank guard duty on 31 July.
“On Thursday night, he shot himself in the throat with his rifle while on duty at the main branch of Panchagarh Sonali Bank in the district. Following the incident, other colleagues took him to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital where duty physician Mirza Saidul Islam declared him dead,” he said.
Constable Firoz’s body will be handed over to the family after autopsy, said OC Latif.
According to police sources, Firoz was talking to his wife Upoma on mobile phone. At one point, he got agitated and shot himself in the neck.
Mirza Saidul Islam said his colleagues brought him to the hospital around 2:30am.
He was bleeding from his mouth, nose, ears and head. He died before being brought to the hospital, he added.
After the incident, senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda, rushed to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital.