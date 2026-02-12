BNP leader, presiding officer among nine die during voting
At least nine people, including a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP), a presiding officer, and a polling officer died on the day of voting for the 13th parliamentary elections at various locations across the country.
Some of them fell ill at polling centres, some on their way after voting, and some while performing their duties at the centres. In some cases, allegations and counter-allegations have also arisen regarding the deaths.
Death of BNP leader in Khulna after being allegedly pushed by Jamaat men
In Khulna, Mahibuzzaman Kochi (60), a leader of BNP’s Khulna city unit, died at the polling centre of Khulna Alia Madrasa. The incident occurred this Thursday morning around 9:00 am. Mahibuzzaman Kochi was a former office secretary of Khulna city BNP unit.
According to BNP, Mahibuzzaman Kochi went to the Khulna Alia Madrasa polling centre in the morning to vote. When he opposed voting inside the centre, members of the rival Jamaat allegedly pushed him. He fell and suffered a head injury. He was later taken to a hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
Mizanur Rahman, convener of the BNP’s Khulna city unit media cell, told Prothom Alo that Mahibuzzaman Kochi had been suffering from heart disease for a long time. He went to vote at the Alia Madrasa centre in the morning. There was tension at the centre from early morning. The principal of Alia Madrasa, Abdur Rahim, was reportedly involved in Jamaat’s campaign. When Mahibuzzaman Kochi tried to prevent this, he and his associates allegedly pushed him, and he hit his head against a tree. He was later taken to a private medical college hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Abdur Rahim Mia, the principal, could not be reached for comment. However, Mahbubur Rahman, the centre director from Jamaat, told reporters, “Our female workers were being removed by BNP people. I intervened. Then one of them fell ill. Later I heard he died. There was no pushing or assault.”
Nazrul Islam, BNP-nominated candidate in Khulna-2, said, “There is a shadow of grief over BNP in Khulna. This morning, at the Alia Madrasa centre, our former city unit office secretary Mahibuzzaman Kochi died from the blow of a Jamaat leader. We demand the immediate arrest of the madrasa principal and his associates, and legal action against those who instructed them.”
Death of polling officer in Brahmanbaria
In Kacharipara area of Sarail Upazila, Brahmanbaria, polling officer Md Mujahidul Islam (48) fell unconscious at the Syed Sirajul Islam Auditorium polling centre around 8:00 am. Locals took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead. He was a teacher at Panishwar Islami Foundation in Sarail.
Shamim Al Mamun, presiding officer of the polling centre, confirmed to Prothom Alo that he fell while on duty. Physicians Nazim Uddin of Sarail Upazila Health Complex said the body was kept at the hospital.
Death on the way to polling in Satkhira
In Tala Upazila, Satkhira, 65-year-old Anath Ghosh fell ill and died on the road while going to vote this morning in Masihara village, Khalilnagar Union. His nephew Joydeb Ghosh said his uncle left home around 8:30 am after breakfast to go to Masihara Primary School polling centre. He suddenly fell ill in the Panchmatha area. Locals quickly took him to Tala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty emergency physician declared him dead.
Death while standing in line in Chattogram
At Kazi Deuri Peyar Mohammad Government Primary School polling centre in Chattogram-9 constituency, 57-year-old Md Monu Mia fell ill while standing in line. He was taken to a local private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Monu Mia worked as a security guard.
Family members said he suddenly fell ill while waiting in line. His uncle Fazl Kabir said he was eager to vote but died before he could.
One dies after allegedly being chased in Bhairab
Fifty-five-year-old Razzak Mia died in Aganagar Southpara Government Primary School polling centre, Bhairab, Kishoreganj, around 11:30 am.
Witnesses and family members said Razzak Mia was sitting near the centre after voting when law enforcement personnel came and tried to disperse people and used sticks. While running to escape, he fell. He was taken to Upazila Health Complex, where physicians confirmed he was dead.
Health and Family Planning Officer Kishore Kumar Dhar said Razzak showed no signs of injury, and preliminary assessment suggests he died of heart disease.
Death while voting in Manikganj
In Manikganj, 70-year-old Babu Mia fell ill and died while going to vote this Thursday around 11:30 am at Mahadebpur Government Primary School, Shibaloy Upazila. He was a van driver.
Witnesses and centre officials said he came to vote in the morning, collected his voter slip peacefully, and stood in line. Suddenly, he fell ill and collapsed.
Presiding officer Md Mosharaf Hossain confirmed the death and saying he may have been due to cardiac arrest.
Death on way back from voting in Gaibandha
In Sagata Upazila, Gaibandha, 60-year-old Bacher Chowdhury died on his way back after voting at Osmanerpara Government Primary School polling centre around 12:30 pm.
Locals said he fell ill about 500 yards from the centre. Upazila Nirbahi Officer and assistant returning officer Ashraful Kabir said it was a natural death due to old age.
Death while voting in Dhaka
In Dhaka’s Jatrabari, 53-year-old Abu Sayeed Sarkar, a former marine engineer, died while voting this morning. He lived with his family in Maniknagar, Dhaka.
His wife, Preeti Islam, also known as Parvin, told Prothom Alo that he went to vote at Agradoot Bidya Niketan School with their younger son. On the fourth-floor stairs of the school building, he collapsed. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:45 am, where doctors declared him dead.
Md Faruk, inspector at the hospital police camp, confirmed the incident.
Death of presiding officer in Mymensingh
At Mymensingh-1 (Haluaghat–Dhoubaura) constituency polling centre, presiding officer Md Rezaul Karim died while on duty. He was taken to the local Upazila Health Complex after feeling unwell, where physicians declared him dead. He was serving as assistant presiding officer at Darabanni Government Primary School and was an assistant teacher at Majrakura High School.
The Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Saifur Rahman issued a condolence message stating Rezaul was 48 years old at the time of death.
*Prothom Alo’s Staff Correspondents and Correspondents contributed to the report from respective areas.