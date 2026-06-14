Attempt to push six people, including women, children, across Kurigram border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly attempted to push six people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through the Goytapara border in Shaulmari Union of Roumari upazila in Kurigram. According to local sources, members of the BSF’s Jhalurchar camp brought the group near the border at around 6:30 am today (Sunday).

Local residents said the six individuals remain about 50 yards inside Indian territory. News of the attempted push-in spread across the border area, triggering concern among local residents.