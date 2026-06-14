Attempt to push six people, including women, children, across Kurigram border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly attempted to push six people, including women and children, into Bangladesh through the Goytapara border in Shaulmari Union of Roumari upazila in Kurigram. According to local sources, members of the BSF’s Jhalurchar camp brought the group near the border at around 6:30 am today (Sunday).
Local residents said the six individuals remain about 50 yards inside Indian territory. News of the attempted push-in spread across the border area, triggering concern among local residents.
Upon receiving the information, members of the Goytapara Border Outpost (BOP) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) took up a heightened position along the border. Local elected representatives and residents also coordinated with the BGB to strengthen surveillance and prevent any possible push-in attempt.
Sona Mia, a member of the Shaulmari Union Parishad, said, “There have been reports recently of attempts to push people illegally into Bangladesh through the border. We are therefore on alert to prevent any such push-in at the Goytapara border.”
BGB sources said personnel are closely monitoring the situation. Any attempt to force individuals into Bangladesh in violation of international border norms will be resisted.
Masud Rana, a havildar at the Goytapara BOP, said BGB patrols have been intensified in the border area to prevent any untoward incident.