Another apartment of former land minister’s brother found in London
Another luxurious apartment belonging to Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of Bangladesh’s former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, has been identified in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.
He purchased it around two years ago for approximately £2.8 million (about Tk 46 crore).
The apartment is located at Hanover Square, near Bond Street Station, in the ‘Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’ building.
This information has been obtained from the UK government’s Land Registry and Companies House.
In a previous investigation by Prothom Alo, four properties in the names of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, were discovered.
Among these, the ownership of three properties, valued at nearly Tk 500 crore, has recently been transferred.
Documents from the Land Registry show that the apartment was purchased under the name of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury’s company, AA Mandarin Ltd, on 21 June 2023, under a 998-year lease agreement.
Bought for £2.79 million (27 lakh 90 thousand), the apartment was registered on 7 December that year.
The apartment owned by Anisuzzaman Chowdhury is located on the sixth floor of the ‘Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’ building at 22 Hanover Square, London.
According to individuals familiar with the matter, the current market value of the apartment could be around £3 million (about Tk 50 crore).
From 22 June 2023 to 8 January 2025, the apartment was mortgaged to Singapore-based DBS Bank. It is currently mortgaged to a financial institution named Sencap Limited.
The website of the UK government agency Companies House shows that, alongside Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury is also listed as a director of AA Mandarin Ltd.
Earlier investigations revealed that on 19 September, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury resigned from his London-based company, Ronny 42 Ltd.
On the same day, Azerbaijani national Nasib Piriyev assumed sole control as director of the company. The company’s name was then changed to PNN UK Properties Ltd.
Ronny 42 Ltd owned two apartments, the ownership of which has accordingly been transferred.
Meanwhile, on 24 September last year, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury relinquished all her shares in her asset management company, GS SPV 1 Limited. On the same day, she also resigned from her position as director.
An apartment was registered under the company’s name. By giving up her shares, Imrana no longer retains ownership of the apartment.
The value of these three properties, no longer under the ownership of Anisuzzaman and Imrana, amounts to nearly Tk 500 crore.
At the request of the Bangladesh government, in June this year the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized properties worth around £170 million (17 crore) belonging to former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.
It is reported that most of these properties are situated in London’s affluent areas.
On Sunday in Bangladesh, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Saifuzzaman, his wife Rukhmila Zaman and six others on charges of bribery and money laundering involving Tk 41.75 crore.
It is worth noting that in Bangladesh, the bank accounts of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, his wife, and his daughter have been frozen.
Various media reports state that, like Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury also owns properties in the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.