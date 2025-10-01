Another apartment of former land minister’s brother found in London

Another luxurious apartment belonging to Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of Bangladesh’s former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, has been identified in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

He purchased it around two years ago for approximately £2.8 million (about Tk 46 crore).

The apartment is located at Hanover Square, near Bond Street Station, in the ‘Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’ building.

This information has been obtained from the UK government’s Land Registry and Companies House.

In a previous investigation by Prothom Alo, four properties in the names of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, were discovered.

Among these, the ownership of three properties, valued at nearly Tk 500 crore, has recently been transferred.