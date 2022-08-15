National Mourning Day being marked

The government has drawn up elaborate programmes in observance of the day at national level.

The national flag has been kept hoisted half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions and private buildings including Bangladesh missions abroad, said a handout earlier.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu, the architect of the independent Bangladesh, by placing wreaths at his portrait at 6.30am in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the capital.

A guard of honour will be given by the armed forces and prayers will be offered there.

The prime minister also placed wreaths at the Banani Graveyard on the graves of the family members of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who were brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.

She also offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs.