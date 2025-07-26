Dhaka-Delhi relations show positive signs despite border worries

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has demonstrated some ‘encouraging signs of goodwill’ in recent days despite killings along the border and push-ins prompting concerns from Dhaka which keeps focusing on good working relations with New Delhi, officials from both sides said.

The arrival of an Indian medical team in Bangladesh, coupled with a symbolic gesture from Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the form of sending delicious mangoes to the Indian leaders, reflects the ‘underlying spirit of friendship and cooperation’ that continues to shape bilateral ties.

Though tourists’ visas remain closed for nearly a year, official spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said they have been issuing visas to Bangladesh for various reasons - for various travels, medical emergencies and students. “We are issuing substantial visas.”

The visit of the Indian doctors and nursing officials follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on 21 July 2025.

The Indian medical team, now in Dhaka to help provide treatment to Milestone crash victims, held detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies, and conveyed their assessment on future courses of treatment.