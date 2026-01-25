Govt to build 9,030-sq-ft flats for ministers

The government has taken the initiative to construct three buildings in Dhaka’s ministers’ quarter. These buildings will have 72 flats, each ranging from 8,500 to 9,030 square feet in size. A project worth Tk 7.86 billion has been undertaken for this.

Bailey Road, Minto Road, and Hair Road are known as the ministers’ quarter of the capital. The new three buildings will be on Bailey Road and Minto Road. The new project states that housing will be arranged there for ministers, state ministers, deputy ministers, and heads of constitutional bodies, along with other important government officials.

Currently, there are 15 bungalows for ministers in the ministers’ quarter. On Bailey Road, there are also three buildings called the Ministers’ Apartments. Each building has between 10 and 30 flats, with each flat measuring 5,500 square feet. Besides the ministers’ quarter, housing is also provided for ministers in Gulshan and Dhanmondi.

In total, the government’s Department of Housing has identified 71 bungalows and flats in Dhaka for ministers’ residence. These have been proposed as specifically designated (air-marked) for ministers. As a result, there is effectively no housing shortage for ministers.