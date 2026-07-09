Govt aims to send 10m skilled workers abroad in 5 years

The government has adopted a plan to send 10 million skilled workers overseas over the next five years as part of efforts to expand, preserve and strengthen Bangladesh's overseas labour market, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury told parliament on Thursday, says a ministry press release.

Responding to a question from Naogaon-5 MP Mohammad Zahidul Islam Dholu during the Jatiya Sangsad session, the minister said the ministry has prepared an action plan under the government's election manifesto to develop skilled workers for overseas employment and improve their language proficiency.

He said two Technical Training Centres (TTCs) have been established in Naogaon district.

One at Bandabaria in Sadar upazila and another in Raninagar upazila—to transform unemployed youth and women into skilled workers.