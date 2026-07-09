Govt aims to send 10m skilled workers abroad in 5 years
The government has adopted a plan to send 10 million skilled workers overseas over the next five years as part of efforts to expand, preserve and strengthen Bangladesh's overseas labour market, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury told parliament on Thursday, says a ministry press release.
Responding to a question from Naogaon-5 MP Mohammad Zahidul Islam Dholu during the Jatiya Sangsad session, the minister said the ministry has prepared an action plan under the government's election manifesto to develop skilled workers for overseas employment and improve their language proficiency.
He said two Technical Training Centres (TTCs) have been established in Naogaon district.
One at Bandabaria in Sadar upazila and another in Raninagar upazila—to transform unemployed youth and women into skilled workers.
According to the minister, trainees at the centres are receiving instruction in various trades, while internationally demanded courses such as information technology, caregiving and driving will gradually be introduced at all training centres.
In response to a supplementary question from Sylhet-2 MP Tahsina Rushdir, Minister said the government also plans to create employment opportunities for less-educated men, women and widows in remote areas by providing skills training, adding that the programme will be implemented nationwide in phases.
Answering a question from reserved-seat MP Nilufa Chowdhury Moni, the minister said expatriate welfare desks at the country's three international airports are assisting outgoing and returning migrant workers with luggage wrapping, baggage collection, printing and photocopying documents, attestation, immigration and customs procedures.
He added that the facilities also include free Wi-Fi, television, newspapers, free telephone services and discounted meals at expatriate cafés with a 30 per cent price reduction.
The minister said the government is now bearing all costs of repatriating the bodies of deceased migrant workers, including transporting them to their homes and covering burial expenses, describing it as a first for Bangladesh.
He also said measures have been taken to simplify e-passport services for expatriates and strengthen the protection of female migrant workers by providing them with skills training at TTCs.
Responding to another question from reserved-seat MP Mosammat Nazmun Nahar about migrant workers imprisoned abroad, the Minister said many have already been repatriated through Bangladesh missions overseas.
He urged people with information about imprisoned migrant workers to send details to the ministry's designated email address so that the relevant embassies can take steps to facilitate their return.