India examining Bangladesh’s letter requesting Hasina’s return: Randhir Jaiswal
India is examining the letter sent by Bangladesh seeking the extradition of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
He came up with the statement the Indian external affairs ministry’s media briefing on Wednesday.
At the press briefing, replying to a query from a journalist, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have received the request and this request (letter) is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.
Regarding the letter sent to New Delhi, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today, Wednesday that no response has yet been received to the letter requesting the return of Sheikh Hasina. He informed reporters of this news today at noon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
When asked about the procedure through which the letter was sent to India, the Foreign Affairs Adviser told reporters, “The note verbale (diplomatic note) was sent to their (India’s) Ministry of External Affairs through our mission. No reply has been received. We are not expecting a response immediately either.”
Last year, Sheikh Hasina fled to India in the face of a student and public uprising. Bangladesh had sent letters twice requesting her extradition, but India did not respond. Meanwhile, on 17 November, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death for crimes against humanity in connection with the killings during last year’s movement.
Following this, Bangladesh sent a third letter to India requesting the handover of Sheikh Hasina. The letter stated that after detailed judicial proceedings, the International Crimes Tribunal delivered its verdict on 17 November. The court sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.
Accordingly, Bangladesh, in accordance with the extradition agreement signed between the two countries, is again requesting India to hand over Sheikh Hasina.
Although New Delhi has not responded to this letter, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement following the announcement of the death sentence for Sheikh Hasina. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.