India examining Bangladesh’s letter requesting Hasina’s return: Randhir Jaiswal

India is examining the letter sent by Bangladesh seeking the extradition of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He came up with the statement the Indian external affairs ministry’s media briefing on Wednesday.

At the press briefing, replying to a query from a journalist, Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have received the request and this request (letter) is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.