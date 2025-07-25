Houses being sought for PM, ministers of next elected govt

Although the specific date of next national election has not yet been announced, a process is underway to find suitable houses in the capital for the prime minister and ministers of the elected government.

Hare Road is placed on the priority list for the prime minister's residence considering security and other facilities.

On 7 July, the housing and public works ministry constituted a six-member high-powered committee headed by an additional secretary to make recommendation for the houses of the prime minister and the ministers.

The committee submitted a report on 20 July after visiting various places in the capital. It made a number of recommendation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a committee member said, “If all goes according to plan, the national election is expected to take place in February. After the election, it's necessary to determine where the new prime minister and ministers of the government will reside.”