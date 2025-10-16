Teachers, staff threaten ‘March to Jamuna’ at noon if demands not met

The ongoing movement by MPO-listed teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions continued for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

They have been pressing for a three-point demand, including a 20 per cent increase in basic pay for house rent (minimum Tk 3,000).

Several thousand teachers and staff gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital around 10:00 am, were seen chanting slogans such as “We want 20 per cent house rent!”, “Teachers of Bengal, unite!” and “Stop mocking teachers!”