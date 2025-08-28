Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman discusses strategic cooperation with China

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman returned home last night following an official visit to China.

During the visit, he paid courtesy calls on senior Chinese military and civilian officials, including the Political Commissar of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force, General Chen Hui, and discussed various issues of mutual bilateral interest, says a press release of ISPR.

On 22 August 2025, upon his arrival at the PLA Headquarters, the Army Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour.

Later, he held a courtesy meeting with General Chen Hui, during which they discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries, enhancing people-to-people ties, and assistance in the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.