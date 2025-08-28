Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman discusses strategic cooperation with China
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman returned home last night following an official visit to China.
During the visit, he paid courtesy calls on senior Chinese military and civilian officials, including the Political Commissar of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force, General Chen Hui, and discussed various issues of mutual bilateral interest, says a press release of ISPR.
On 22 August 2025, upon his arrival at the PLA Headquarters, the Army Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour.
Later, he held a courtesy meeting with General Chen Hui, during which they discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries, enhancing people-to-people ties, and assistance in the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
The discussion also included potential Chinese support for the development of Bangladesh’s defence industry.
On 23 August 2025, the Army Chief met with Mr. Chen Defang, President of China’s NORINCO Group.
During the meeting, they discussed issues relevant to the interests of the Bangladesh Army, including the upgrading and maintenance of various NORINCO-supplied military equipment currently in use by the Bangladesh Army.
Additionally, the Army Chief visited the PLA Academy of Armoured Forces at its Beijing campus, where he toured training facilities and military equipment research and production labs. It is worth noting that Bangladeshi army officers regularly receive technical training at this internationally recognised academy.
During his visit, the Army Chief also toured various NORINCO Group factories and research centers in Beijing and Xiang, as well as facilities of China Aerospace Long-March International Co. Ltd and Aisheng UAV Factory, which are engaged in the production of advanced weapons and ammunition.
It may be noted that the Army Chief departed for China on 20 August 2025 on an official visit.