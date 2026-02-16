What is a shadow cabinet, will it take shape in Bangladesh?

The election is over, and preparations are now on to form a new government. There is intense discussion about who might find a place in the cabinet led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman. Amid this, news about a shadow cabinet or shadow government has sparked curiosity.

After the results of the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February were announced, National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan raised the issue of forming a shadow cabinet. Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary candidate Shishir Monir later said the same.

Jamaat, NCP and nine other parties formed an alliance of 11 parties to contest this election. Their 11-party electoral alliance won 77 seats and is set to take the opposition benches in parliament. Winning more than two-thirds of the seats, BNP is set to form a government after a decade and a half.

After the full results of the vote were published, Asif Mahmud wrote on Facebook on Sunday, “We are preparing to form a shadow cabinet. The shadow cabinet will work as a watchdog to ensure transparency and accountability in overall activities.”

Shishir Monir, who lost on Jamaat ticket, wrote on Facebook, “Bring innovation to politics. Let the ruling party form a cabinet. Let the opposition form a shadow cabinet. Let there be intense debate inside and outside parliament. Only then will creative leadership develop.”