Moin, Mamun elected DCAB president, general secretary
UNB’s special correspondent AKM Moinuddin and Amader Shomoy’s diplomatic correspondent Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were elected president and general secretary respectively of the diplomatic correspondents association, Bangladesh (DCAB) for the year 2025.
ATN News chief of correspondents Ashiqur Rahman Apu has been elected vice-president, said a press release.
Rubaet Hasan of Deepto TV, Morshed Hassib Hasan of Channel 24 and Atiqur Rahman of Dainik Jababdihi have been elected joint secretary, treasurer and office secretary respectively unopposed.
Md Tanzim Anwar of BSS, Rased Mehedi of Views Bangladesh, Mizanur Rahman of Daily Manabzamin, Khurram Zaman of Amader Natun Somoy and Md Bashir Ahmed of Daily Amar Desh have been elected executive members unopposed.
The election was held following the DCAB’s annual general meeting (AGM) at Bishwasahittya Kendra in the capital.
Outgoing president Nurul Islam Hasib presided over the AGM where outgoing general secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu and treasurer Atiqur Rahman presented their reports.
Chief election commissioner Shafiqul Karim announced the election results after vote counting in presence of election commissioner Nizam Ahmed.