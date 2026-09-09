Not all global problems may be resolved, but we will keep trying: Khalilur Rahman

Newly elected President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Khalilur Rahman has said it may not be possible to resolve all the world’s problems quickly and in a friendly environment. However, there will be no lack of effort to find solutions, he said.

He made the commitment on Tuesday after taking over as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bangladesh has once again taken the helm of the UN General Assembly after four decades. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman officially began his tenure on Tuesday by presiding over the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.