New UNGA president
Not all global problems may be resolved, but we will keep trying: Khalilur Rahman
Newly elected President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Khalilur Rahman has said it may not be possible to resolve all the world’s problems quickly and in a friendly environment. However, there will be no lack of effort to find solutions, he said.
He made the commitment on Tuesday after taking over as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Bangladesh has once again taken the helm of the UN General Assembly after four decades. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman officially began his tenure on Tuesday by presiding over the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
On 2 June, Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s candidate for the UN General Assembly presidency, defeated his rival, Andreas S Kakouris, Cyprus’s special envoy to the foreign minister, by securing 99 votes in the election.
Khalilur Rahman assumed office as the new president of the UN General Assembly after taking his oath on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York.
At a briefing at the UN headquarters after taking office, he said he would give the highest priority to cooperation and dialogue among UN member states to address challenges and make the most of opportunities.
Khalilur Rahman said, “I am not naive enough to think that all problems will be resolved quickly and amicably. There are some issues that will remain unresolved. There will be issues where it may take us time to find solutions. That does not mean we will not continue trying to reach coexistence wherever we can. That is the effort I will continue to make.”
Seeking the cooperation of UN member states, Khaliur Rahman said, “I believe that if member states work together, my job will become easier.”
Khalilur Rahman said he would take initiatives to advance the proposals put forward by UN Secretary-General António Guterres for reforming the global organisation.
He also expressed hope of involving civil society, business groups, academics and other sections of society in the UN’s work.
Asked how the Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh could be represented at the UN when they have no representation there, Khalilur Rahman said that, in his previous role as the Bangladesh government’s high representative on Rohingya affairs, he had seen the situation first-hand. He had also witnessed their suffering and their strong desire to return home, he said.
Before Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s former foreign secretary and politician Humayun Rashid Choudhury served as president of the 41st session of the UN General Assembly in 1986.
After entering politics, he served as president of the UN General Assembly while also serving as Bangladesh’s foreign minister. Humayun Rashid Choudhury later became Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad.