Bangladeshis in Nepal safe, will return once situation improves: Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday assured that all Bangladeshis stranded in Nepal, including members of the national football team, are safe and will be able to return once the situation there normalises.

“As long as the situation does not improve, we can do nothing. Their return will be possible as soon as flights between Dhaka and Kathmandu resume normal operations,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.

Touhid ruled out the possibility of bringing them back through India, saying none of them holds an Indian visa. “So, we have to wait,” he added.

The adviser said a positive gesture was seen during the unrest when protesters, while searching hotels for political leaders, encountered the Bangladeshi footballers but moved away without disturbing them.