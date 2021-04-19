Committee suggests extension of lockdown for a week

National technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has suggested the government extend the ongoing lockdown for one more week.
The suggestion was made at a virtual meeting held on Sunday night.
The committee also recommended that authorities would take decision of further extension of lockdown considering the rate of infection after the week.
The suggestion came before the expiry of ongoing ‘complete lockdown’ on 21 April.
Meanwhile, the cabinet division is scheduled to hold a meeting today to evaluate the lockdown situation in the country. The meeting is supposed to make a decision on the extension of the ongoing lockdown.