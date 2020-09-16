Concerted efforts needed to protect child victims of migration

Concerted initiative of all concerned is essential to ensure the safety of the three categories of migrated children in the country. For that, a survey must be carried out based on updated information and data. The reason of the children’s migration, trends, and requirements can be analysed from the survey. Then a work plan can be prepared through joint government, inter-ministerial and non-governmental organisation initiatives.

Experts and functionaries made these observations at a virtual roundtable held on Wednesday. At the roundtable on ‘Child Migration in the Context of Bangladesh: Challenges and the Way Forward’, migrant children were placed in three categories. There were the children who were rescued from child trafficking, street children, and children who were compelled to relocate with or without their families.

The roundtable was jointly organised by Unicef, the European Union and Prothom Alo.