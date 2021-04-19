'Coordination among different departments can improve urban disaster management'

Bangladesh can improve urban disaster management ensuring coordination among the government and non-government agencies, disaster management experts have said.

The experts also warn that If order cannot be restored to the city now by means of sustainable development planning, graver disaster waits ahead.

They made the remarks at a virtual roundtable on ‘Local government and inter-agency coordination for urban-centric disaster management’ held on Sunday.

The discussion was organised by Save the Children Bangladesh and Prothom Alo, with support from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

Bangladesh may be a role model in natural disaster management, but lags behind when it comes to urban-centric disasters, the experts pointed out.

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman told the roundtable that there is no urban disaster forecast and so there are more damages and losses of life. It is also difficult to bring the calamity under control.

Bangladesh is yet to attain coordinated skills in urban disaster management. In particular, it has not been able to progress much in earthquake management. In order to increase coordination among the government agencies, the national disaster management committee meets twice a year and, if there is any disaster forecast, then the committee meets before and after the disaster.