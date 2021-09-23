Coronavirus deaths drop to 24, cases also decrease

The health directorate today said a total of 1,653 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15, 07,789.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and 14 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 11 were in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Sylhet division and one in Rangpur division. No deaths were reported in Rajshahi, Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.