Coronavirus orphans 3500 children in Bangladesh

Two-and-a-half-year-old Fayaz’s father Muhibullah was a principal officer at Agrani Bank. He lived in Pabna with his wife and son. He died of coronavirus on 5 April. Little Fayaz is fatherless.

Over 21,000 people in the country died of coronavirus over the past 16 months. And 3,500 children like Fayaz have been orphaned, having lost their father or mother or both. Studies indicate the number of children who lost their fathers is five times than that of those who lost their mothers. The pandemic hidden within the Covid-19 pandemic is the orphaning of children under 18 years of age.

The internationally renowned medical journal Lancet has published an article on children who have become orphans due to coronavirus. The article focuses in corona-related deaths in 21 countries from 1 March 2020 till 30 April 2021.