‘Countries like Bangladesh key to democratising UN’

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed Dhaka’s frustration in the UN’s failure to ensure the repatriation of the Rohingya people to Myanmar. “We’re deeply frustrated that the UN system would not ensure the repatriation of the Rohingya people,” he said, adding that the government would raise this issue and also focus on post-COVID assistance for Bangladesh.

The diplomat, who had also been posted at the UN headquarters, acknowledged that the increasing involvement of the CSOs in the UN system is irreversible. He added that Covid-19 had exposed the UN system’s loopholes alongside national inadequacies.

Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Bangladesh Mia Seppo expressed her views that the civil society voice would be accommodated at the UN only if civic space is there within the member states.

Dr. Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation (ORF), emphasised new champions in ‘young’ Asia to bear the ‘old’ UN and ensure democratisation, saying that apart from China and India, Bangladesh has a strong role to play.

“The future of the UN will be resolved in Asia,” he observed adding that Asian nations could come up with ideas and hopes for future multilateralism. “The UN has to serve the communities instead of serving the nation-states.”