Countrywide mass vaccination drive for 2nd dose begins

Prothom Alo English Desk
Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign of second dose began across the country today, Tuesday, reports BSS.

The decision was taken in a video-conference chaired by prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus yesterday afternoon.

As per the decision, those who received first dose vaccine in all city corporation areas on 7 and 8 August are getting the second dose from the same centers today and those who received first dose on 9 and 10 August will get second dose tomorrow, Wednesday.

Those who got first dose on 11 and 12 August will receive second dose on 9 September.

On 7 August, every one of those who received first dose from outside of city corporation areas is getting second dose from the same centers today.

Mayors of all city corporations, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division senior secretary, Public Security Division senior secretary, Local Government Division senior secretary, Health Services Division senior secretary, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general, all divisional commissioners, all police commissioners, DIGs of all ranges, all deputy commissioners, all civil surgeons and concerned government officials of field level joined the video-conference.

