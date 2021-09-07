Countrywide mass vaccination drive for 2nd dose begins

As per the decision, those who received first dose vaccine in all city corporation areas on 7 and 8 August are getting the second dose from the same centers today and those who received first dose on 9 and 10 August will get second dose tomorrow, Wednesday.

Those who got first dose on 11 and 12 August will receive second dose on 9 September.

On 7 August, every one of those who received first dose from outside of city corporation areas is getting second dose from the same centers today.