Covid-19: Another peak ahead

During June-July of 2020, Bangladesh witnessed a peak season of the coronavirus infection. Particularly the period between the mid-June and mid-July saw three to four thousand infected patients every day.

Afterwards, the pandemic situation seemed under control for several months.

However, a rising trend of infection has again shocked the country in the early March after nine months of steady situation.

The number of daily-basis infected patients has been crossing 3,000 for the last five days.

Given the situation, experts have warned that the Covid-19 infection rate is going to reach at the peak again.

The 55th week since the first coronavirus patient was reported in Bangladesh saw more than 23,000 new coronavirus patients, similar to the three weeks from 14 June of 2020.

Like some European countries, Bangladesh has already been hit by the second wave of Covid-19 infection, public health experts think. They are suspecting the situation is likely to get worse than the peak season in 2020.