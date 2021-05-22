Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1028 new cases, 38 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 787,726 as 1,028 more cases were reported, after testing 12,230 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 38 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,348, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 8.41 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 759 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 729,798.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.