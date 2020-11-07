COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,289 new cases, 13 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday day rose to 418,764 as 1,289 more people were found to be positive after testing 11,419 samples in 24 hours.

Some 13 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,049, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.23 per cent.