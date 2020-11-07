COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 1,289 new cases, 13 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday day rose to 418,764 as 1,289 more people were found to be positive after testing 11,419 samples in 24 hours.
Some 13 more COVID-19 patients died during that time, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,049, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 17.23 per cent.
A total of 1,541 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 336,568.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Saturday stands at 80.37 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were males and 2 females. Of the total deaths so far, 4,657 were males (76.99 per cent) and 1,392 females (23.11 per cent).
A total of 11,284 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 24,29,842.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.