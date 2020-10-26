COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 15 deaths, 1,436 total recoveries

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 15 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,436 fresh cases overnight, reports BSS.
The recovery count rose to 316,600 after another 1,493 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.
“Fifteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 5,818,” the release said.
It said the tally of infections has surged to 400,251 as 1,436 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.
A total of 13,758 samples were tested at 111 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.
Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 10.44 per cent tested positive, while 17.62 per cent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.
Among the total infections, 79.10 percent patients have recovered, while 1.45 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on 8 March.