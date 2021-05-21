Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1504 new cases, 26 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 786,698 as 1,504 more cases were reported, after testing 18,294 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 26 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,310, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 8.22 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.58 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,529 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 729,039.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 92.67 per cent while the rate of death is 1.57 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,903 were male (72.32 per cent) and 3,407 female (27.68 per cent).
All of the 26 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, three were in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, 10 in Khulna and one each in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 7,087 were in Dhaka, 2,320 in Chattogram, 649 in Rajshahi, 748 in Khulna, 370 in Barisal, 435 in Sylhet, 447 in Rangpur, and 254 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 18,399 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 57,93,177.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.