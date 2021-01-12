Bangladesh reports lowest rate of detection in 9 months

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 524,020 as 718 more cases were reported, after testing 14,363 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 16 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,819, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.48 per cent.

This was the lowest rate in the last nine months. On 5 April last year, the rate of detection was 4.90 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 963 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 468,681.