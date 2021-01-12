Bangladesh reports lowest rate of detection in 9 months

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 524,020 as 718 more cases were reported, after testing 14,363 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 16 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,819, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 15.48 per cent.
This was the lowest rate in the last nine months. On 5 April last year, the rate of detection was 4.90 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 963 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 468,681.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.44 per cent while the rate of death is 1.49 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,937 were male (75.93 per cent) and 1,882 female (24.07 per cent).
All of the 16 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
Among the deceased, 10 patients were from Dhaka division, two from Sylhet and one each from Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions. No Covid-19 patients died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions in the last 24 hours.
A total of 14,791 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 33,85,779.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.