COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 20 more deaths, 473 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 531,799 as 473 more cases were reported, after testing 14,169 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 20 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,023, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.34 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 514 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 476,413.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.