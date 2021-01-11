COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths, 849 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 523,302 as 849 more cases were reported, after testing 14,097 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time, some 22 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,803, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.52 per cent.
The health directorate on Monday said as many as 917 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 467,718.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.38 per cent while the rate of death is 1.49 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 15 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,927 were male (76.96 per cent) and 1,876 female (24.04 per cent).
Of the patients who died in the last 24 hours, only one died at home.
A total of 14,181 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 33,71,416.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.