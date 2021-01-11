COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths, 849 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 523,302 as 849 more cases were reported, after testing 14,097 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, some 22 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,803, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.02 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.52 per cent.