COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 23 deaths, 569 cases

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 527,632 as 569 more cases were reported, after testing 13,446 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 23 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,906, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.23 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.26 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 681 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 472,437.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.54 per cent while the rate of death is 1.5 per cent, it added.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 16 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,992 were male (75.79 per cent) and 1,913 female (24.21 per cent).

Among the 23 patients died in the last 24 hours, all breathed their last at different hospitals.

A total of 13,553 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Sunday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 34,57,453.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

