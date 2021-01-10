COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths, 1071 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 522,453 as 1071 more cases were reported, after testing 12,920 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,781, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.56 per cent.