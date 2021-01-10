COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths, 1071 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 522,453 as 1071 more cases were reported, after testing 12,920 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 25 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,781, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.29 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 15.56 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 737 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 466,801.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.35 per cent while the rate of death is 1.49 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,912 were male (76.98 per cent) and 1,869 female (24.02 per cent).
All the patients who died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 12,979 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 33,57,319.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.