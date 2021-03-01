Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 8 deaths, 585 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 546,801 as 585 more cases were reported, after testing 13,570 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time eight more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,416, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today, Monday.